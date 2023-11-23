Tovino Thomas’ ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ premieres at 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia

November 23, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Dr. Biju's directorial Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Windows) starring Tovino Thomas as the hero premiered at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival. The film is produced by Radhika Lau's Ellenar Films, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar's Maithri Movie Makers and Tovino Thomas for Tovino Thomas Productions.

Due to the contemporary relevance of the film, which depicts war as a man-made disaster, and due to the quality of the film, it received huge audience attention at the premiere. Director Doctor Biju, and producers Radhika Lavoo and Tovino Thomas attended the world premiere in Estonia. A special question and answer session was also organized after the world premiere.

Adrishya Jalakangal became the first Malayalam film to have its world premiere in the official competition section of the fair. It is also the only Indian film to be selected for the festival this year. The fair was held from November 3 to 19. The film's music is composed by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Cage.

The rest of the film’s cast includes Indrans and Nimisha Sajayan. Jayashree Lakshminarayan is the associate producer, and Chris Jerome and Anindhya Das Gupta are the executive producers. Pramod Thomas handles sound mixing while Ajay Atat handles sound design and sync sound recording. Davis Manuel is the editor and chief associate director of the film. The film’s cinematography is by Yadu Radhakrishnan.