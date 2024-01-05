ADVERTISEMENT

Topher Grace, Michelle Dockery join cast of Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’

January 05, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

The movie features Mark Wahlberg as a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial

PTI

Michelle Dockery | Photo Credit: PHIL MCCARTEN

Actors Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery have boarded the cast of the suspense thriller film Flight Risk, to be directed by Hollywood star Mel Gibson.

The movie, which is set up at Lionsgate, will feature Mark Wahlberg in the role of a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal (Grace) for trial.

ALSO READ
Golden Globes 2024 | Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett to present awards

As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. The film is based on the 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg.

According to Deadline, Davis Entertainment and Gibson and Bruce Davey's Icon Productions are the producers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight Risk is Wahlberg and Gibson's maiden collaboration as actor-director. The duo recently starred in the biographical drama Father Stu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US