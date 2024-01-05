Topher Grace, Michelle Dockery join cast of Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’

January 05, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

Actors Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery have boarded the cast of the suspense thriller film Flight Risk, to be directed by Hollywood star Mel Gibson.

The movie, which is set up at Lionsgate, will feature Mark Wahlberg in the role of a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal (Grace) for trial.

As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. The film is based on the 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg.

According to Deadline, Davis Entertainment and Gibson and Bruce Davey's Icon Productions are the producers.

Flight Risk is Wahlberg and Gibson's maiden collaboration as actor-director. The duo recently starred in the biographical drama Father Stu.