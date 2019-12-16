‘Top Gun Maverick’ trailer: Tom Cruise set to take audiences for a wild ride again

On Monday, Paramount Pictures released another trailer for the upcoming Top Gun Maverick movie, that stars Tom Cruise again as daring pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell .

The original Top Gun came out in 1986, and it seems like Cruise is set to take audiences along for an epic thrill ride again with the sequel. The new film will see Maverick take on a role as a test pilot and train a new group of Top Gun graduates. Apart from the jaw-dropping flying sequences, Cruise fans will see him in a customary motorcycle scene again.

Cruise released the first trailer for the movie during San Diego Comic-Con last summer. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it is set for a summer 2020 release and stars others such as Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.

The films’s official synopsis states that, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”