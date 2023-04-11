ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ trailer: Vampires and romance in Kolkata

April 11, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala, Revathy and others star in Pratim Dasgupta’s fantasy thriller series releasing on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Tanya Maniktala in the trailer for ‘Tooth Pari’

Netflix India on Tuesday dropped the trailer of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta, it’s a vampire fantasy thriller series set in Kolkata. Shantanu Maheshwari plays a dentist who falls for one of his patients. However, the girl - played by Tanya Maniktala - turns out to be a vampire who broke one of her fangs and needed urgent dental care. She is hunted by the ‘Cutmundus’, an underground coven of vampire slayers, led by a modern-day Wicca named Luna Luka (Revathy).

ALSO READ
Revathy, Tillotama Shome join Netflix’s ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

The trailer also introduces us to Sub Inspector Kartik (Sikandar Kher), who is investigating a missing fang, and two other vampires played by Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee.

The show carries an apocalyptic edge as the worlds of vampires and humans dangerously collide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the series, Pratim Dasgupta said in a statement, “Magical, thrilling and unapologetically romantic, Tooth Pari is a fantastical fairy-tale set in today’s Kolkata. While at its core, it’s a classic love story between a vampire and a human being, it’s also a life-affirming fable brimming with humanity.”

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites releases on Netflix on April 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US