‘Toofaan’ to premiere May 21 on Amazon Prime

The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and stars Farhan Akthar as a national-level boxer

Amazon Prime Video has announced the direct-to-service global premiere of inspirational sports drama, Toofaan.

Produced by Excel Entertainment in association with ROMP Pictures, Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar as a boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the sports drama will premiere directly on to Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

On once again collaborating with Farhan Akhtar after the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which released 7 yearsago, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, “After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams.”