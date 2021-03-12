Movies

‘Toofaan’ teaser: Farhan Akthar pulls no punches

Farhan Akthar in ‘Toofaan’  

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the teaser for the sports drama Toofaan. The film is presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar. The sports film stars Farhan Akhtar as a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national-level boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the teaser gives a glimpse into the inspirational tale and how talent can beat the odds.

Toofaan will premiere May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

 

