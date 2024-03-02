‘Too Much’: Richard E. Grant, Stephen Fry and others join cast of Netflix comedy series

March 02, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

A host of actors has joined the main cast of Lena Dunham’s upcoming Netflix comedy series Too Much.

The series, a rom-com set in London, is being shot this year in the UK.

According to Variety, in addition to series leads Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, the cast of Too Much will feature Richard E. Grant, Stephen Fry, Janicza Bravo, Andrew Rannells, Michael Zegen, Rhea Perlman, Rita Wilson, Leo Reich, Adele Exarchopoulos, Adwoa Aboah, Daisy Bevan, Dean-Charles Chapman, Kaori Momoi and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Additionally, model and actor Emily Ratajkowski will also feature in the series.

The synopsis of Too Much reads: “Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister.

But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) – who is less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant’s drunken roommate – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? From the creator of Girls and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is.”

