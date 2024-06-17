ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Awards 2024: Complete list of winners

Published - June 17, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Jeremy Strong won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his work on the revival of ‘An Enemy of the People’ and Daniel Radcliffe won a featured actor trophy for his revival of ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

AP

Jonathan Groff, from left, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe accept the award for best revival of a musical for ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Awards which recognizes excellence in live Broadway theatre took place at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 2024 Tony Awards that were announced this Sunday:

2024 Tony Awards: Daniel Radcliffe, ‘The Outsiders’ and ‘Stereophonic’ win big as women make strides

Best Musical: The Outsiders

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Play: Stereophonic

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

ADVERTISEMENT

Branden Jacobs Jenkins and members of the company of ‘Appropriate’ accept the award for best revival of a play during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Will Brill, Stereophonic

Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ron Simons dies at 63

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Musical: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Original Score: Suffs, music & lyrics: Shaina Taub

Shaina Taub accepts the award for best original score for ‘Suffs’ during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Best Book of a Musical: Suffs, Shaina Taub

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders

Sally Murphy and Brian MacDevitt attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: Eduardo Munoz

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, Appropriate

Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US