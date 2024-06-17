Tony Awards 2024: Complete list of winners

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Awards which recognizes excellence in live Broadway theatre took place at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 2024 Tony Awards that were announced this Sunday:

Best Musical: The Outsiders

Best Play: Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Will Brill, Stereophonic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Musical: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Original Score: Suffs, music & lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Book of a Musical: Suffs, Shaina Taub

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, Appropriate

Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

