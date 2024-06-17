Tony Awards 2024: Complete list of winners

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Awards which recognizes excellence in live Broadway theatre took place at New York City’s Lincoln Center.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s the complete list of winners at the 2024 Tony Awards that were announced this Sunday:
Best Musical: The Outsiders
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Play: Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along
Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Will Brill, Stereophonic
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Best Direction of a Musical: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Original Score: Suffs, music & lyrics: Shaina Taub
Best Book of a Musical: Suffs, Shaina Taub
Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Illinoise
Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, Appropriate
Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders