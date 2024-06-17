GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tony Awards 2024: Complete list of winners

Jeremy Strong won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his work on the revival of ‘An Enemy of the People’ and Daniel Radcliffe won a featured actor trophy for his revival of ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

Published - June 17, 2024 12:33 pm IST

AP
Jonathan Groff, from left, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe accept the award for best revival of a musical for ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York

Jonathan Groff, from left, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe accept the award for best revival of a musical for ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Awards which recognizes excellence in live Broadway theatre took place at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 2024 Tony Awards that were announced this Sunday:

2024 Tony Awards: Daniel Radcliffe, ‘The Outsiders’ and ‘Stereophonic’ win big as women make strides

Best Musical: The Outsiders

Best Play: Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Branden Jacobs Jenkins and members of the company of ‘Appropriate’ accept the award for best revival of a play during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York

Branden Jacobs Jenkins and members of the company of ‘Appropriate’ accept the award for best revival of a play during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Will Brill, Stereophonic

Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ron Simons dies at 63

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Musical: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Original Score: Suffs, music & lyrics: Shaina Taub

Shaina Taub accepts the award for best original score for ‘Suffs’ during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York

Shaina Taub accepts the award for best original score for ‘Suffs’ during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Best Book of a Musical: Suffs, Shaina Taub

Best Choreography: Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders

Sally Murphy and Brian MacDevitt attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024

Sally Murphy and Brian MacDevitt attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: Eduardo Munoz

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, Appropriate

Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

