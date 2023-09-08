HamberMenu
Tommy Lee Jones, Jamie Foxx’s ‘The Burial’ trailer out now

‘The Burial’, directed by Maggie Betts, is a courtroom drama adapted from Jonathan Harr’s 1999 New Yorker article of the same name

September 08, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

ANI
Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx in ‘The Burial’

Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx in ‘The Burial’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Makers of the upcoming courtroom drama The Burial have unveiled the film’s trailer. The film stars Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in prominent roles and is set to premiere on September 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Directed byMaggie Betts, The Burial is adapted from Jonathan Harr’s 1999 New Yorker article of the same name. The film’s official description reads, “Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.”

I went to hell and back: Jamie Foxx opens up about health scare, hospitalisation

The Burial also stars Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed, Bill Camp and Alan Ruck. The film is written by Betts and Doug Wright and is produced by Foxx, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Datari Turne, Jenette Kahn, Adam Richman and Bobby Shriver. The Burial premieres in select theatres on October 6 before hitting Prime Video on October 13.

