‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’ teaser: Hayley Atwell brings the legendary archaelogist to life

Netflix has unveiled the teaser for Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, offering us an extended look at Hayley Atwell voicing the iconic archaeologist. The trailer promises action-packed sequences, with Lara Croft facing life-threatening challenges, including a dramatic plunge into the ocean.

The Legend of Lara Croft picks up after the events of the Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), exploring the next chapter in Lara’s adventures. More than 25 years after her debut, Lara Croft, continues to unravel ancient mysteries and uncover hidden truths in stunning yet perilous locations.

The series follows Lara as she embarks on increasingly dangerous solo missions after distancing herself from her friends. However, she is forced to return home when a powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with a deeply personal connection to her. This theft propels Lara into a globe-spanning adventure that will push her to confront her true self and determine the kind of hero she is destined to become.

The voice cast includes Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon, who reprises his role as Jonah Maiava from the video games. Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft marks the first time the beloved character appears in an animated series, expanding the global franchise that already includes movies, merchandise, and comic books.

The series is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo, with Powerhouse Animation leading the production.

Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft debuts on Netflix on October 11.