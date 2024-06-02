GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’ announces release date on Netflix

Set to debut on October 10, Hayley Atwell will voice the iconic British archaeologist

Published - June 02, 2024 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for its much-anticipated Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft animated series. Set to debut on October 10, the series brings to life the adventures of the iconic British archaeologist, with Hayley Atwell lending her voice to the titular character.

The animated series continues the story from the Survivor trilogy of games, which includes Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The plot follows Lara Croft as she ventures into increasingly dangerous solo expeditions, having left her friends behind. However, her solitary journey takes a turn when a mysterious and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by someone with a deep personal connection to her. This theft forces Lara to return home and sets her on a global quest, diving into ancient tombs and confronting her innermost fears to determine the kind of hero she aspires to be.

Joining Atwell in the cast are Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon, with Baylon reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the game series. The series is crafted by a team of seasoned producers and writers, including Tasha Huo, known for her work on The Witcher: Blood Origin, with Legendary Television spearheading the production.

Since its original release in 1996, the Tomb Raider franchise has captivated audiences worldwide, expanding to 20 games as of 2024. The new animated series aims to continue this legacy, offering fans a fresh chapter in the Lara Croft saga.

