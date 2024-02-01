ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Tykwer’s ‘The Light’: First look image revealed

February 01, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Starring Lars Eidinger, Nicolette Krebitz, Elke Biesendorfer, Julius Gause and Elyas Eldridge, the movie is directed by Tom Tykwer

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘The Light’. | Photo Credit: X Filme

The first look of The Light has been revealed. Starring Lars Eidinger, Nicolette Krebitz, Elke Biesendorfer, Julius Gause and Elyas Eldridge, the movie is directed by Tom Tykwer.

The project marks the return of Tykwer to the big screen after seven years, and four seasons as writer and director of the hit series Babylon Berlin, reports Variety. Set in Berlin, the movie is about a modern family that experiences collapses and new beginnings.

“After quite a long time, which I spent with Babylon Berlin in the roaring 20s, I can finally turn my attention back to our present. In The Light, there is arguing, struggling and fighting, but there is also laughter, singing and dancing. The film aims to challenge the spectrum of emotions and the corresponding narrative possibilities. And the characters are very familiar to me. I want to try to reflect their inner turmoil and make their deep bond tangible for the audience,” commented Tykwer.

Christian Almesberger has done the principal photography for the movie while Tim Tamke has executed the production design. The Light is produced by Uwe Schott at X Filme Creative Pool. X Verleih/Warner Bros. will release the film in German theatres on October 17, reported Variety.

