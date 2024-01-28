ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hopper on board Prime Video’s ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

January 28, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Hopper will star alongside Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt in the series, which is a prequel to the 2022 show ‘The Terminal List’

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper has joined the cast of The Terminal List prequel series at Prime Video.

Hopper, also known for appearing in shows such as Merlin, Game of Thrones and Black Sails, will star alongside Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt in the series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

The new series will focus on Ben Edwards and James Reece, the characters played by Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, respectively, in the 2022 show The Terminal List.

Set five years before the events of the original show, Dark Wolf will take viewers on Edwards’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

According to Deadline, Hopper will play the series regular role of Raife Hastings, described as a hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

