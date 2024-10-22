GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Holland to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next

Insiders say Holland will juggle this project along with ‘Spider-Man 4’ and a potential cameo in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Published - October 22, 2024 11:38 am IST

PTI
Tom Holland

Tom Holland | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is set to team up with master filmmaker Christopher Nolan on his new feature project. This marks Nolan's next offering following the success of multiple award-winning Oppenheimer, which also won him his first best director Academy Award.

In Japan, ‘Oppenheimer’ suffers the atomic fallout of Christopher Nolan’s one-sided creative vision

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.

In the film, Holland joins Matt Damon, who featured in Nolan's 2014 movie Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Insiders say Holland will juggle this project along with Spider-Man 4 and a potential cameo in Avengers: Doomsday.

‘Spider-Man 4’ in talks to recruit ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton, Tom Holland set to return

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

Universal Pictures has booked a release date of July 17, 2026 for the movie.

Published - October 22, 2024 11:38 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.