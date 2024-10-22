Tom Holland to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is set to team up with master filmmaker Christopher Nolan on his new feature project. This marks Nolan's next offering following the success of multiple award-winning Oppenheimer, which also won him his first best director Academy Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.

In the film, Holland joins Matt Damon, who featured in Nolan's 2014 movie Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Insiders say Holland will juggle this project along with Spider-Man 4 and a potential cameo in Avengers: Doomsday.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

Universal Pictures has booked a release date of July 17, 2026 for the movie.