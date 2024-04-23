Tom Holland: I’ll always want to do more ‘Spider-Man’ films

April 23, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

British star Tom Holland says he owes his career to the Spider-Man trilogy and he will always be up for more movies as the webslinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

ADVERTISEMENT

Holland made his MCU debut as Peter Parker/superhero Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He then led three stand-alone films: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) andSpider-Man: No Way Home. He also played the character in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its 2019 sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

The 27-year-old actor weighed in on the future of the Spider-Man film franchise at a golf tournament he participated in during the third annual Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more," he told Deadline.

Holland also gave a more “complicated answer” to the question of a potential fourth film after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which he described as “so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

ALSO READ: Tom Holland: ‘I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me’

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect... This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative (team) so early.

“It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things," he added.

Since his last turn as Spider-Man, Holland has starred in 2022's Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg and last year's thriller miniseries The Crowded Room.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.