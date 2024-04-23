GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tom Holland: I’ll always want to do more ‘Spider-Man’ films

The actor weighed in on the future of the ‘Spider-Man’ film franchise at a golf tournament he participated in during the third annual Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland

April 23, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

PTI
Tom Holland attends the Opening Night of the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews on April 19, 2024, in St Andrews, Scotland.

Tom Holland attends the Opening Night of the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews on April 19, 2024, in St Andrews, Scotland. | Photo Credit: Euan Cherry

British star Tom Holland says he owes his career to the Spider-Man trilogy and he will always be up for more movies as the webslinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Holland made his MCU debut as Peter Parker/superhero Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He then led three stand-alone films: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) andSpider-Man: No Way Home. He also played the character in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its 2019 sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

Interviewing Spider-Man: Tom Holland on his great powers, and greater responsibilities

The 27-year-old actor weighed in on the future of the Spider-Man film franchise at a golf tournament he participated in during the third annual Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland.

“I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more," he told Deadline.

Holland also gave a more “complicated answer” to the question of a potential fourth film after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which he described as “so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

ALSO READ: Tom Holland: ‘I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me’

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect... This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative (team) so early.

“It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things," he added.

Since his last turn as Spider-Man, Holland has starred in 2022's Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg and last year's thriller miniseries The Crowded Room.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.