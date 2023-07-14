ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Holland: ‘I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me’

July 14, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

The ‘Spider-Man’ star further said that several of his friends have “lost themselves” in the entertainment industry, and he is afraid that it may also happen to him

ANI

Tom Holland | Photo Credit: Taylor Jewell

Tom Holland said that he loves filmmaking but somewhere he feels that the entertainment industry is not meant for him, reported Page Six.

“Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me,” the British actor said on Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast. The 27-year-old actor added, “The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it.”

ALSO READ
Interviewing Spider-Man: Tom Holland on his great powers, and greater responsibilities

Holland continued, “But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.” “Today, doing this [podcast] is a very rare thing for me to do,” he added, noting that Shetty’s platform felt like a “safe space” for him to be vulnerable.

Holland further said that several of his friends have "lost themselves" in the entertainment industry, and he is afraid that it may also happen to him. “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is ‘Don’t lose yourself,'” said Holland, who is dating “Euphoria” star Zendaya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.” He continued, “I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs.”

ALSO READ
‘The Crowded Room’ series review: Tom Holland’s efforts fail to lift this potboiler thriller

“Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that’s the stuff that I should protect,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US