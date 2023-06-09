ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Holland announces break from acting

June 09, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Holland stars in ‘The Crowded Room’ opposite Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott and Henry Eikenberry

ANI

Tom Holland | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

After The Crowded Room, actor Tom Holland's fans have to wait a little longer to see him next on the screen. In an interview with Extra, Holland announced that he is taking the next year off from acting following the strenuous production of his new Apple TV+ crime thriller The Crowded Room.

ALSO READ
Amanda Seyfried’s era is now: On ‘The Crowded Room’ and more

"It was a tough time, for sure," Holland told about the show's production. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

ALSO READ: Interviewing Spider-Man: Tom Holland on his great powers, and greater responsibilities

Holland said he "loved the learning curve of becoming a producer," but juggling two roles on one production while playing a character in a severe mental health state pushed him past his breaking point."I'm no stranger to hard work," Holland said. "I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Holland stars in The Crowded Room opposite Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott and Henry Eikenberry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US