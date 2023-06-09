Tom Holland announces break from acting

June 09, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

After The Crowded Room, actor Tom Holland's fans have to wait a little longer to see him next on the screen. In an interview with Extra, Holland announced that he is taking the next year off from acting following the strenuous production of his new Apple TV+ crime thriller The Crowded Room.

"It was a tough time, for sure," Holland told about the show's production. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

Holland said he "loved the learning curve of becoming a producer," but juggling two roles on one production while playing a character in a severe mental health state pushed him past his breaking point."I'm no stranger to hard work," Holland said. "I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

Holland stars in The Crowded Room opposite Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott and Henry Eikenberry.