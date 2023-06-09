HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Holland announces break from acting

Holland stars in ‘The Crowded Room’ opposite Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott and Henry Eikenberry

June 09, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

ANI
Tom Holland

Tom Holland | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

After The Crowded Room, actor Tom Holland's fans have to wait a little longer to see him next on the screen. In an interview with Extra, Holland announced that he is taking the next year off from acting following the strenuous production of his new Apple TV+ crime thriller The Crowded Room.

ALSO READ
Amanda Seyfried’s era is now: On ‘The Crowded Room’ and more

"It was a tough time, for sure," Holland told about the show's production. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

ALSO READ: Interviewing Spider-Man: Tom Holland on his great powers, and greater responsibilities

Holland said he "loved the learning curve of becoming a producer," but juggling two roles on one production while playing a character in a severe mental health state pushed him past his breaking point."I'm no stranger to hard work," Holland said. "I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

Holland stars in The Crowded Room opposite Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott and Henry Eikenberry.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.