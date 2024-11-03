GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tom Holland and Austin Butler to lead racing scandal film ‘American Speed’

The film will delve into the dramatic true story of the Whittington brothers, famous race car drivers entangled in one of motorsport’s most notorious scandals

Updated - November 03, 2024 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Holland and Austin Butler

Tom Holland and Austin Butler | Photo Credit: Johann Strauss/Evan Agostino

Amazon MGM Studios has won the rights to American Speed, an intense new film package starring Tom Holland and Austin Butler. Produced by Oscar-winning Charles Roven, known for Oppenheimer, the film will delve into the dramatic true story of the Whittington brothers, famous race car drivers entangled in one of motorsport’s most notorious scandals.

‘Spider-Man 4’ to commence shooting in 2025: Tom Holland

The script, penned by Dan Wiedenhaupt, explores the brothers’ involvement in the 1980s IMSA scandal, where some drivers were accused of funding their racing through illegal activities like drug smuggling and money laundering.

The casting marks another high-profile project for Holland, who recently announced his return in the Spider-Man franchise’s next installment, set for a July 2026 release with Destin Daniel Cretton directing. Additionally, Holland will join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next film.

Tom Holland to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next

Butler, fresh off his celebrated roles in Dune: Part Two and Bike Riders, continues to build an impressive filmography. His recent TV appearance in Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air has also garnered significant attention.

Published - November 03, 2024 12:10 pm IST

