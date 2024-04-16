GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tom Hiddleston recalls how he took inspiration from Alan Rickman, James Mason to play Loki

Hiddleston said he researched Rickman’s performance as Hans Gruber in the 1988 film ‘Die Hard’ and Mason’s master spy, Phillip Vandamm, in the 1959 classic thriller ‘North by Northwest’

April 16, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

ANI
Tom Hiddleston in a still from ‘Loki’; file photo of actor Alan Rickman at the premiere of “A Little Chaos” in 2015; and James Mason as Phillip Vandamm in a still from ‘North By Northwest’

Tom Hiddleston in a still from ‘Loki’; file photo of actor Alan Rickman at the premiere of “A Little Chaos” in 2015; and James Mason as Phillip Vandamm in a still from ‘North By Northwest’ | Photo Credit: Disney and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and MGM

Over a decade after Tom Hiddleston rose to fame with his role as Loki in the 2011 movie Thor, the actor has recalled that to portray Marvel's god of mischief, he had to go to strange film figures for inspiration.

Hiddleston discussed how he prepared to play the legendary part, which included researching Alan Rickman's renowned performance as Hans Gruber in the 1988 film Die Hard. He says he also investigated James Mason's master spy, Phillip Vandamm, in the 1959 classic thriller North by Northwest.

“Those are all characters that are about control and revenge,” Hiddleston said, adding, “I might just love those performances as a child. ... I just was so drawn to those performances as they seemed to be having such a wonderful time playing these antagonists, I suppose. And that was part of the charm. They were so charismatic, even though they weren’t at the centre of those films,” said Hiddleston as reported by People.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on going to ‘Loki school,’ and why fans love the God of Mischief

While Loki was not a major character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor or Avengers films, the spotlight switched to the clever trickster when his spin-off programme Lokipremiered on Disney+ in June 2021.

The antihero's epic voyage across space and time over two seasons, as effectively played by Hiddleston, helped popularise -- and even endear -- Loki to many fans.

In season 2, which costarred Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino, Loki became a living temporal loom to preserve the different timelines. His decision marks the end of a stunning transformation for Loki, from selfish and self-absorbed to someone willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe.

"That was the very basis of the season I set out to write, and seeing that all culminate in that and Tom, just bringing every last bit of emotion to it, it just made everything [worthwhile]," executive producer and writer Eric Martin said.

Tom Hiddleston’s ‘The Night Manager’ renewed for two more seasons

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.