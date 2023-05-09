HamberMenu
Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill to star in film adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Life of Chuck’

According to the production, the genre project will draw tonally from ‘Stand By Me’, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ and ‘The Green Mile’

May 09, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill are teaming up for the feature film adaptation of horror master Stephen King's The Life of Chuck.

According to entertainment portal Deadline, Mike Flanagan is directing and scripting the project. Flanagan, whose credits include horror titles such as The Haunting of Hill House and King’s Doctor Sleep, will also produce the film for Intrepid Pictures alongside fellow producer Trevor Macy.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on going to ‘Loki school,’ and why fans love the God of Mischief

Based on the short story from King’s 2020 anthology If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck is three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house.

The script, which was adapted prior to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, has been in the works for several months with Hiddleston set to play the title character and Hamill joining for the role of Albie.

According to the production, the genre project will draw tonally from Stand By Me, The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.

The Life of Chuck is the latest project to join a bumper Cannes market slate for FilmNation. Also part of the line-up are Amy Adams-Paul Rudd comedy The Invite, action-thriller The Cooler starring Dave Bautista, and Voyagers with Andrew Garfield, among others.

