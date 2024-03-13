Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom 3’ titled ‘The Last Dance’; to release in October

March 13, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ will also feature Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo

According to Variety, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has moved up the film’s release date from November 8 to October 25.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, has written and directed the third part. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Venom: The Last Dance will also feature Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo. The movie is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy.

