Tom Hardy says 'Venom 3' has resumed production

November 25, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Hardy returns as journalist Eddie Brock and his unwitting sidekick and parasite Venom

PTI

Tom Hardy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Actor Tom Hardy has confirmed that production on his much-anticipated film Venom 3 has restarted. Venom 3 follows 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and 2018’s Venom.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, is directing and writing the third part. Hardy returns as journalist Eddie Brock and his unwitting sidekick and parasite Venom, the otherworldly lethal protector in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters.

“Thankfully, we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic cast and crew- good friends and family – we’ve come a long way,” the actor posted on Instagram on Friday night.

The news follows SAG-AFTRA’s approval of a tentative deal to end the 118-day actors strike. Hardy also praised Marcel in his post.

“I want to mention very briefly how proud of my director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel. Watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. Trust your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class – I back you," the British star wrote. Venom 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024. The plot of the film has been kept under wraps.

Actors Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are the new addition to the cast. Hardy’s Venom last appeared in the end credits of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

