Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in final talks for Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Associate’

Published - October 10, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Guy Ritchie’s upcoming Paramount+ series ‘The Associate’ is a one-hour gangster drama series penned by Ronan Bennett

PTI

Tom Hardy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Actors Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are in final negotiations to join director Guy Ritchie's upcoming Paramount+ series The Associate. Ritchie will direct the one-hour gangster drama series, which is penned by Ronan Bennett of Top Boy fame.

According to Variety, The Associate comes from Showtime, MTV Studios and 101 Studios.

The series had originally been developed with the title The Donovans with the aim to create a spin-off of the Showtime series Ray Donovan, fronted by Liev Schreiber.

It has, however, been reworked into a standalone series with no connections to the franchise which also led to a 2022 film adaptation.

Ritchie and Bennett also serve as executive producers, alongside David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Ivan Atkinson.

