Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond

May 16, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Veteran actor Tom Hanks has said that Idris Elba’s body of work makes him a suitable candidate for the famous British spy

Tom Hanks, like Pierce Brosnan, has picked Idris Elba for the iconic role of James Bond. The veteran actor feels Elba’s impressive body of work makes him the ideal candidate for the role.

“James Bond has licence to kill. I would issue the licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I have seen him do.” Elba, however, has said he isn’t to keen on essaying the role, saying “it’s not a priority in his career”.

The search for the next James Bond, after Daniel Craig’s five-film stint, has begun. According to reports, the production house is in the look out for a seasoned actor rather than an emerging one.

