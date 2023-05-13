ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hanks to voice wildlife series 'The Americas'

May 13, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

The series will be the veteran actor’s first unscripted entertainment series

ANI

Actor Tom Hanks | Photo Credit: Susan Walsh

Actor Tom Hanks is going to narrate the wildlife series The Americas which will be his first unscripted entertainment series.

According to Deadline, The Americas, an epic natural history series, was first planned more than three years ago by then-NBC boss Paul Telegedy. The wildlife series will now get released on the network next year as part of its midseason schedule.

ALSO READ
‘A Man Called Otto’ movie review: A terrific Tom Hanks in an endearing dark-comedy

The series' music is developed by two-time Academy Award winner, Film score composer Hans Zimmer. The series will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas - Earth's largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles - and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world.

Tom was recently in the headlines for his latest book 'The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece' which unfolds the journey of making a film for readers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US