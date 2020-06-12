Movies

Tom Hanks’ ‘Greyhound’ to stream on Apple TV+ from July 10

World War II drama Greyhound, starring Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks, will debut on streaming platform Apple TV Plus on July 10.

Greyhound was slated to be released theatrically by Sony Pictures, but the uncertainty over the COVID-19 theatre closures lead to a worldwide rights deal with Apple, reported IndieWire.

Hanks has penned the screenplay of Greyhound, which is based on C S Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd.

The film, directed by Aaron Schneider, also features Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue.

Set in the early days of World War II, the story follows an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Captain Ernest Krause (Hanks), as it crosses North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi Uis -boats.

The film is produced by Gary Goetzman.

Greyhound is the latest to join the list of films, which were originally slated for a theatrical release, but opted for a digital debut after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in most movie theatres remaining closed across the globe.

Scoob, Trolls World Tour, The King of Staten Island, The Lovebirds, Artemis Fowl, My Spy are some of the recent titles to have had a digital premiere.

