HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond

Veteran actor Tom Hanks has said that Idris Elba’s body of work makes him a suitable candidate for the famous British spy

May 16, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks | Photo Credit: AFP

Tom Hanks, like Pierce Brosnan, has picked Idris Elba for the iconic role of James Bond. The veteran actor feels Elba’s impressive body of work makes him the ideal candidate for the role.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ALSO READ
Idris Elba rules himself out of playing James Bond

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks to voice wildlife series ‘The Americas’

“James Bond has licence to kill. I would issue the licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I have seen him do.” Elba, however, has said he isn’t to keen on essaying the role, saying “it’s not a priority in his career”.

The search for the next James Bond, after Daniel Craig’s five-film stint, has begun. According to reports, the production house is in the look out for a seasoned actor rather than an emerging one.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.