Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 3’ in the works at Paramount

January 13, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Top Gun 3, the third instalment in Tom Cruise’s well-adored aerial action franchise, is in development at Paramount.

According to a report in Deadline, Ehren Kruger, the co-writer of Top Gun: Maverick (2022), is penning a draft of the next sequel.

Top Gun 3 will reunite Cruise with Miles Teller and Glen Powell, the report stated. The younger actors featured as Cruise’s charges in Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and released 36 years after the first Top Gun, Maverick is the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

Tom Cruise is currently filming Mission Impossible 8, also produced by Paramount. The Oscar-nominated actor recently signed a film deal with Warner Bros Discovery.

