Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Top Gun 2’ releases delayed by Paramount

Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’  

Paramount Pictures has once again delayed its two Tom Cruise-led projects, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7”, as the studio updated its release date calendar.

“Top Gun: Maverick”, a sequel to Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster, has been postponed to November 19, 2021 from its previous date of July 2, 2021, reported Variety.

“Mission: Impossible 7”, in which Cruise is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt, has vacated the November 19, 2021 and will now open on May 27, 2022.

Its follow-up, “Mission: Impossible 8”, has moved from November 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023.

The studio has also announced new release dates for seven other projects, including its “Dungeons & Dragons” movie.

The film, led by Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, has been delayed from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

However, Henry Golding-starrer “Snake Eyes” saw its release date moved forward from October 22, 2021 to July 23, 2021.

An untitled “Star Trek” feature film has been put on the calendar for June 9, 2023.

Other titles to get new release dates include “Jackass”, which has been pushed back one month to October 22, 2021; an untitled Bee Gees film which is set for November 4, 2022; “The Shrinking of Treehorn” for November 10, 2023; and a film, starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski, which will release on November 17, 2023.

