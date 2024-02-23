GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tom Cruise to star in Alejandro Iñárritu's new film

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in talks to acquire the package, which marks Iñárritu’s first English-language film since the 2015 Leonardo DiCaprio starrer ‘The Revenant’

February 23, 2024

ANI
Tom Cruise attends the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO in central London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Tom Cruise attends the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO in central London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: DANIEL LEAL

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is all set to star in Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu's new film.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in talks to acquire the package, which marks Iñárritu's first English-language film since the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Revenant nearly a decade ago, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Iñárritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone have penned down the film's script. More details regarding the project have been kept under wraps.

The project comes after Cruise inked a splashy (but not exclusive) deal with Warner Bros. last month, leading to rampant speculation over what the pact would yield. The feature also fits the bill of rumours that Cruise is eager to work with auteurs after spending much of the past decade on franchise projects, including the Mission: Impossible films and Top Gun: Maverick, all at Paramount.

Iñárritu last directed the Spanish-language Netflix drama Bardo. Before this, the director was in theatres with The Revenant, which earned over USD 500 million at the global box office and landed him the best director Oscar. This followed his 2015 best picture, director and original wins for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Cruise has been nominated twice for best actor, in Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July (1990) and Cameron Crowe's Jerry Maguire (1997), and once for supporting actor in Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia (2000). Iñárritu directed DiCaprio to Oscar gold in The Revenant and helped Michael Keaton land a best actor nom for Birdman.

The pairing of Cruise and the filmmaker is sure to raise the notion that the actor is hoping for a prestige play. The collaboration is bound to create buzz among moviegoers across the globe, especially considering the duo's past hit projects.

