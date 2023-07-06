Tom Cruise says he hopes to keep making ‘Mission Impossible’ movies until he’s 80

July 06, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, actor Tom Cruise has said that he hopes to keep making Mission Impossible movies until he’s 80 years old.

The actor said this to The Sydney Morning Herald when asked if he hopes to have the same longevity as Ethan Hunt that 81-year-old actor Harrison Ford had as Indiana Jones, a role he hung the boots off in last week’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Cruise, who turned 61 on July 3, said, “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

Releasing a week ahead of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimerand Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Onehad lost many IMAX screens to Oppenheimer as the film had booked all IMAX screens in the US for its first three weeks of release as part of an exclusive deal, something that Cruise had previously expressed his displeasure about.

Earlier in June, Cruise took to Instagram to promote Indiana Jones 5, Oppenheimer, and Barbie. When asked about the viral photos of him holding the tickets to these films, Cruise told The Sydney Morning Herald, “I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important. I still go the movies. I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend.”

If you are a ‘Barbenheimer’ fan wondering which one he’ll catch first, “Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday.”

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, the seventh instalment in the franchise, is set to release in two parts, with the first one coming out on July 12 and its sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two, slated to release on June 28, 2024.

The plot description of the film reads, “In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most”

Christopher McQuarrie is helming the project which he has co-written with Erik Jendresen. Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff. The rest of the cast includes Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.