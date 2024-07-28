Tom Cruise receives France’s prestigious Knight of the Legion of Honour

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been inducted as a Knight of Honor by France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati in Paris on July 26.

This means that Cruise joins the ranks of esteemed artists, actors, and filmmakers such as Robert Redford, Martin Scorsese, and Clint Eastwood who have received this prestigious award, according to Variety.

Dati shared a photo of herself with Cruise, displaying his medal, on her X account.

Félicitations à @TomCruise que la République nomme Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres ! 🇫🇷



🎬 Son tournage de "Mission Impossible" à Paris en 2017 a magnifiquement mis en valeur notre capitale. Sa défense passionnée des salles de cinéma inspire tous les amoureux du grand écran.… pic.twitter.com/mW5bOssbbL — Rachida Dati ن (@datirachida) July 27, 2024

The ceremony, held privately, reportedly took place just hours before the opening of the Olympics 2024 which is currently being held in Paris. Cruise has not yet commented on the honor.

Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics is being held amidst a climate of political unrest in France following recent parliamentary elections. However, the opening ceremony of the Olympics saw numerous celebrities including Cruise, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Lindsey Vonn, Serena Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Tyla, Queen Latifah, and Rebel Wilson.

Cruise is currently shooting for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the eighth instalment in the Mission Impossible franchise. On the other hand, it was announced earlier this year that Paramount is currently developing a third Top Gun movie.