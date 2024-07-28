GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Cruise receives France’s prestigious Knight of the Legion of Honour

Cruise joins the ranks of esteemed artists, actors, and filmmakers such as Robert Redford, Martin Scorsese, and Clint Eastwood who have received this prestigious award

Published - July 28, 2024 01:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Cruise with France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati in Paris

Tom Cruise with France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati in Paris | Photo Credit: @datirachida/X

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been inducted as a Knight of Honor by France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati in Paris on July 26.

This means that Cruise joins the ranks of esteemed artists, actors, and filmmakers such as Robert Redford, Martin Scorsese, and Clint Eastwood who have received this prestigious award, according to Variety.

Paris Olympics 2024: Zendaya, Pharrell Williams, Jeremy Allen White glitter at prelude event

Dati shared a photo of herself with Cruise, displaying his medal, on her X account.

The ceremony, held privately, reportedly took place just hours before the opening of the Olympics 2024 which is currently being held in Paris. Cruise has not yet commented on the honor.

Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics is being held amidst a climate of political unrest in France following recent parliamentary elections. However, the opening ceremony of the Olympics saw numerous celebrities including Cruise, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Lindsey Vonn, Serena Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Tyla, Queen Latifah, and Rebel Wilson.

Cruise is currently shooting for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the eighth instalment in the Mission Impossible franchise. On the other hand, it was announced earlier this year that Paramount is currently developing a third Top Gun movie.

Tom Cruise to star in Alejandro Iñárritu’s new film

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.