Tom Cruise loves ‘The Flash’, calls director after private viewing

March 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Tom Cruise watched ‘The Flash’ privately after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gushed about it to the actor

The Hindu Bureau

Tom Cruise at the 2019 Comic-Con | Photo Credit: -

Tom Cruise has seen Andy Muschietti’s The Flash and apparently, he loves it.

The Flash is an upcoming standalone superhero film and the 13th instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, a role he reprises from 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League and previous appearances.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise met with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in late February. During the meeting, Zaslav mentioned how well The Flash has turned out and Cruise requested to see it.

A Warners employee delivered the film to Cruise’s home in Beverly Hills and stayed until the actor finished watching it, insiders told The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read:Ezra Miller’s ‘Flash’ future in the hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran

Cruise later called up Muschietti said something to the effect that this is “everything you want in a movie” and “this is the kind of movie we need now”.

The Flash is scheduled to release in the United States on June 13 this year. Before that, it will premiere at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25.

Tom Cruise recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick which became the highest-grossing movie of his career. The film was also nominated for six Academy Awards, winning for Best Sound.

