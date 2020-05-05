Movies

Tom Cruise joins hands with Elon Musk, could shoot movie in space

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise   | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Hollywood star and Musk’s aviation company Space X are in talks with NASA for filming the movie aboard a real SpaceX vessel

Tom Cruise might be taking his daredevilry to another level as the Hollywood star is reportedly joining hands with Elon Musk to shoot a film in space.

According to Deadline, Cruise and Musk’s aviation company Space X are in talks with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for filming the narrative movie aboard a real SpaceX vessel.

The project has been described as an “action-adventure film”. However, there is no Hollywood studio attached with it at present.

The 57-year-old superstar has build a reputation for taking extreme risks to pull off breathtaking stunts for his movies, mainly the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai for a sequence in 2011’s “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol”, while for it’s 2015 follow-up, “Rogue Nation”, the actor had hung off the side of an airplane mid-flight.

He was injured on the sets of 2018’s “Fallout” that resulted in the production being stopped for several weeks. The actor had broken his ankle after colliding with another building during a rooftop jump.

Cruise currently awaits the release of “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to his 1986 hit “Top Gun”. The film, which was scheduled to hit theatres worldwide in June, has been delayed till December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor is also working on two back-to-back “Mission: Impossible” instalments.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:08:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/tom-cruise-joins-hands-with-elon-musk-could-shoot-movie-in-space/article31507727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY