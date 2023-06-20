Tom Cruise ‘absolutely’ wants to work with Scarlett Johansson

June 20, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Tom Cruise has expressed his interest to work with Scarlett Johansson. At the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, the actor said he “absolutely” wants to star opposite Johansson in a film., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“She is amazing. She is a great actress and a movie star,” Cruise said of the Black Widow actress. When asked about a possibility of the duo starring in a film, the Top Gun: Maverickstar said, “Yes. It’s going to happen.”

At the Asteroid City premiere on June 13, Scarlett Johansson had said that she would love to work with Cruise. Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City is touted to release in India on June 23. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One will hit the screens worldwide on July 12.

