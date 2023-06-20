HamberMenu
Tom Cruise ‘absolutely’ wants to work with Scarlett Johansson

At the Rome premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One’, Tom Cruise said Scarlett Johansson is “amazing” and a movie with her is “going to happen”

June 20, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Cruise attends the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ at The Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

Tom Cruise attends the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ at The Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tom Cruise has expressed his interest to work with Scarlett Johansson. At the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, the actor said he “absolutely” wants to star opposite Johansson in a film., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson | Photo Credit: Reuters

ALSO READ
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: An oasis of wonder

“She is amazing. She is a great actress and a movie star,” Cruise said of the Black Widow actress. When asked about a possibility of the duo starring in a film, the Top Gun: Maverickstar said, “Yes. It’s going to happen.”

ALSO READ:Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ trying to break ‘Oppenheimer’ IMAX exclusivity

At the Asteroid City premiere on June 13, Scarlett Johansson had said that she would love to work with Cruise. Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City is touted to release in India on June 23. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One will hit the screens worldwide on July 12.

