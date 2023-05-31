‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 4 trailer out; the final season premieres on June 30 on Prime Video

May 31, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The trailer of the fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was released by Prime Video today. The six-episode season premieres on the platform on June 30, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14.

The trailer shows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) go on yet another high-stakes mission involving a drug cartel that is joining hands with a terrorist organisation, all the while investigating internal corruption. “As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization — ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect,” reads the plot description.

Apart from Krasinski, Jack Ryan stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa are joining the cast of the new season to play Domingo Chavez and Chao Fah, respectively.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly. Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld, and Carlton Cuse.