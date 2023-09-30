ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady’s biopic series ‘The Patriot Way’ in the works

September 30, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who wrote ‘The Figther,’ are working on the biopic series on the legendary American football quarterback

ANI

Tom Brady | Photo Credit: tombrady/Instagram

A biopic series on legendary American football quarterback Tom Brady is on the cards. Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who wrote The Fighter – a film about a lesser-known Boston-area athlete – are working on The Patriot Way, a scripted limited series in development about the GOAT quarterback and his dominant New England Patriots teams, Deadline reported.

The project will be adapted from 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption, the 2018 book by sports journalists Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. The Patriot Way chronicles Brady’s improbable rise from sixth-round NFL draft pick to his half-dozen Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, the Aaron Hernandez, Spygate and Deflategate scandals and Brady’s battle of wills with head coach Bill Belichick.

Excited about the series, Tamasy and Johnson said, “The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years. Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs.”

