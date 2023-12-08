HamberMenu
Tom Blyth to star in film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s ‘A Farewell to Arms’

The film will be directed by Michael Winterbottom, whose ‘Shoshana’ premiered on Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year

December 08, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Blyth attends “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” World Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on November 09, 2023, in London, England.

Tom Blyth attends “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” World Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on November 09, 2023, in London, England. | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Hollywood actor Tom Blyth, currently in the limelight for his performance in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is all set to star in filmmaker Michael Winterbottom’s (Welcome to Sarajevo, 24 Hour Party People and the upcoming Shoshana) upcoming feature adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s classic 1929 novel ‘A Farewell to Arms’.

The film will see Blyth play Frederic Henry, a wounded volunteer ambulance driver who falls in love with his nurse in Italy during World War I, reported Deadline.

Hemingway’s novel, considered one of the greatest war novels of the 20th century, was inspired by the author’s real-life experience. As Deadline’s report states, Hemingway volunteered as an ambulance driver for the Italian army on the Isonzo Front.

This isn’t the first adaptation of the novel; Academy Award-winner Frank Borzage’s 1932 film starred Gary Cooper and Helen Hayes in the lead roles while Charles Vidor’s 1957 film featured Rock Huston and Jennifer Jones in the lead roles. A three-part television series was made in 1966 starring George Hamilton and Vanessa Redgrave. It remains unknown who will play Blyth’s romantic interest in the new film.

Winterbottom’s production company Revolution Films is producing the new film in association with Freemantly and Passenger. Melissa Parmenter of Revolution serves as producer. Richard Brown of Passenger and Winterbottom serve as executive producers. The new film is being made with support from the Hemingway Estate.

