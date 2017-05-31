Tollywood grieves Dasari Narayana Rao's demise

The Telugu film industry plunged into grief as soon as the untimely demise of legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao flashed on the television screens around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The one thing that comes foremost to most film buffs when one utters the name ‘Dasari’ is that he was a multi-faceted personality - lyricist, story writer, producer and actor too. He made his way into the Limca Book of World Records and Guinness Book of World Records too, when he directed his 150th film and became the director with the maximum number of films.

In fact, he is probably the only director to bag two Nandi awards for his acting too, including one for ‘Mamagaru’. In the years when movies did not have exclusive marketing machinery like they all have today, he was the first to have his own signature on them with an exclusive logo.

Dasari’s film ‘Surigaadu’ was screened at the International Film Festival of India apart from which his ‘Meghasandesham’ that featured in the Indian Panorama, Chicago, Moscow Film Festivals and the Cannes Festival too. Closer home, his laurels include six Filmfare Awards (South) nine Nandi Awards and two National Film Festivals.

Perhaps the best of his recognition comes from the fact that he has directed generations of stars, starting with N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara, U.V. Krishnam Raju and Krishna, to Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, to Nagarjuna and Venkatesh. Dasari is also credited with giving actor Mahesh Babu a break, not to forget Manchu Mohan Babu.

Flm director Dasari Narayana Rao. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

When he made ‘Bobbili Puli’ with N.T. Rama Rao, it was considered by many as a stepping stone for the latter’s political entry. ‘Bobbili Puli’ and ‘Sardar Paparayadu’ made even those who would not be called NTR fans, like this. He was generally the first person whom people across the 24 crafts of the film industry would approach when they were confronted with a problem.

The messages kept pouring in as the news went out, saying how much Dasari Narayana Rao would be sorely missed and how it was an irreplaceable loss for the film industry. Associations comprising fans of some actors also tweeted their condolences.