Todd Stashwick joins Paul Bettany in ‘Vision’ series at Disney+

”Star Trek: Picard” actor Todd Stashwick has boarded the cast of the upcoming “WandaVision” spinoff at streaming service Disney+.

Actor Paul Bettany will reprise his role of Vision, a synthezoid who was first introduced in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and later appeared in "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and Disney+ series "WandaVision".

The project will reunite Stashwick with Terry Matalas, the showrunner of “Star Trek: Picard,” who is spearheading the new show, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The new "Vision" series will also feature Hollywood star James Spader, who is reprising his role of supervillain Ultron from "Avengers: Age of Ultron".

The show will be set after the events of "WandaVision" that saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) creating an alternate reality in the town of Westview, where Vision appears to be alive. The character was killed by supervillain Thanos in "Infinity War".

Towards the end of the show, Vision had a fight with White Vision, created from the dead body of the original. After a philosophical exchange, the original Vision’s memories are unlocked, and he leaves to ponder his existence.

The new show will see Vision trying to regain his memory and humanity. It is expected to premiere in 2026.

An earlier version of a "Vision" series was previously in development with "WandaVision" creator Jac Schaeffer.

However, Schaeffer’s attention turned to running a separate "WandaVision" spinoff, "Agatha All Along" with Kathryn Hahn, that is set to premiere on September 18.