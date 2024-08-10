GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Todd Haynes’ new movie no longer in development after Joaquin Phoenix’s exit

Phoenix dropped out of the gay drama film, about two men in love and fleeing to Mexico, just five days before filming was set to begin in Guadalajara

Published - August 10, 2024 12:59 pm IST

PTI
Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix's sudden departure from filmmaker Todd Haynes' upcoming film has led to the project's cancellation.

According to American news outlet Variety, Phoenix dropped out of the gay drama film, about two men in love and fleeing to Mexico, just five days before filming was set to begin in Guadalajara.

Todd Haynes says he is collaborating with Joaquin Phoenix on a period gay romance film

A source close to the production told the outlet that the "Joker" actor got "cold feet" over the project, for which he had developed the screenplay with Haynes and Jon Raymond.

Phoenix was scheduled to co-star with "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Danny Ramirez in the 1930s-set love story featuring "explicit sexual content." The film was intended to receive an NC-17 rating due to its graphic sex scenes.

The role will not be recast for the movie.

During the press tour for his 2023 Netflix film "May December", director Todd Haynes told IndieWire that Phoenix was the driving force behind the project.

Venice Film Festival 2024 lineup: ‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ and Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ to headline the Lido

"The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin. It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship. And yet it felt like a very organic process," the filmmaker had said.

Phoenix, 49, will next feature in "Joker: Folie a Deux", the sequel to his 2019 movie "Joker", which had earned him a maiden Oscar trophy for best actor.

Also starring Lady Gaga, the movie is directed by Todd Phillips and will be released worldwide in October this year. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.