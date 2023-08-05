HamberMenu
‘Toby’ trailer: Raj B Shetty back in another intense avatar

‘Toby’, starring Raj B Shetty, and directed by debutant Basil AL Chalakkal, will hit the screens on August 25

August 05, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Raj B Shetty in ‘Toby’

Raj B Shetty in ‘Toby’ | Photo Credit: Lighter Buddha Films/YouTube

The makers of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV)are back again with what seems like an intense Kannada film. They released the trailer of Toby, starring Raj B Shetty and directed by Raj’s long-time associate Basil AL Chalakkal. The film will hit the screens on August 25.

ALSO READ
‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’: The making of a quirky Kannada film

Set against a village backdrop, the trailer shows Raj’s character (called Toby) being an innocent man. Circumstances force him to turn brutal. Often addressed as “sheep”, the tale tells the transformation of Toby into a ferocious one. While there are no dialogues of Raj in the trailer, the actor appears intense in the visuals.

Produced by Lighter Buddha Films, the film also stars Chaithra J Achar, Samyuktha Hornad and Gopalakirshna Hegde. Mithun Mukundan and Praveen Shriyan of GGVV fame have done the music and cinematography respectively. The film is distributed by KVN Productions.

