ADVERTISEMENT

Tobin Bell’s horror film ‘Saw X’ official trailer out now

July 30, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Washington

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, having been moved up from October 29

ANI

A still from ‘Saw X’ trailer

Makers of the 10th instalment of the horror franchise Saw unveiled the film’s first official trailer on Saturday. Titled Saw X, John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back in this film, which is the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s final games.

Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

ALSO READ
‘Saw X’ gets an Indian release date 

The infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps, as per Deadline, a U.S.-based media outlet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmed by Kevin Greutert, the film stars Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand and Michael Beach, as well as the billion-dollar horror franchise’s Jigsaw Killer, Tobin Bell. The 10th instalment of the franchise was shot in Mexico City with local talent, including Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto and Octavio Hinojosa, reported Deadline.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, having been moved up from October 29, reported Deadline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US