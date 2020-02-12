‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ review: The perfect rom-com postscript for Valentine’s Day

What a sweet sequel this movie is! Amidst all the horrors of global warming, random acts of cruelty and the hideously plastic Valentine’s Day celebrations, here is a movie so full of charm that you can’t help falling in love with it.

A sequel to 2018’s To All the Boys I've Loved Before directed by Susan Johnson based on Jenny Han’s 2014 novel of the same name, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is also based on Han’s novel and follows its delightful protagonist, Lara Jean.

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are officially dating and Lara Jean experiences many firsts: kiss, date, and heartbreak when John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), who Lara Jean had a crush on and written a letter, comes back into her life. Lara Jean’s widowed father, (John Corbett — Aidan from Sex and the City) has a chance at love. While mean girl Gen (Emilija Baranac) has a secret.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Director: Michael Fimognari

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Kelcey Mawema, Ross Butler, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, Holland Taylor

Storyline: Lara Jean and Peter are negotiating the tricky landscape of coupledom when another recipient of Lara Jean’s letters turns up

Runtime: 100 minutes

All the original cast members, including Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart as Lara Jean’s sisters Margot and Kitty reprise their roles. Apart from Fisher, newcomers include Sarayu Blue as Trina, the Covey’s neighbour and Holland Taylor as Stormy, who gives Lara Jean sage advice such as “sometimes you have to kiss the wrong man to know the right one”. As spunky Stormy, Holland seems a continuation of her Ida character from Mr Mercedes.

With the ball, the gown, the kiss and relatable (not intimidatingly stunning) characters, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is the perfect postscript. Go on order that pizza already — yes, it is okay if it is heart-shaped!