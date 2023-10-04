ADVERTISEMENT

TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Thalaivar 170’ goes on floors; Rajinikanth calls it a “huge entertainer with social message”

October 04, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth’s look from ‘Thalaivar 170’ | Photo Credit: @LycaProductions/Twitter

We had previously reported that Rajinikanth is teaming up with TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame for his 170th film which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film’s production officially started today at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth reunite for TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Thalaivar 170’

The makers of the film took to X where they revealed the news along with the look of Rajini from the film.

ALSO READ
‘Thalaivar 170’: Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati join Rajinikanth’s next with TJ Gnanavel

Rajini left for Kerala yesterday and while addressing the press at the Chennai airport, the actor said, “I’m doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message.”

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will have music by Anirudh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US